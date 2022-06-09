Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stuard's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.