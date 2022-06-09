Brian Davis shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Brian Davis hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 146th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Davis's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 6 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 eighth green, Davis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 8 over for the round.