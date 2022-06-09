Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brett Drewitt hit 12 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Drewitt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Drewitt at 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

Drewitt hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Drewitt chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.