Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 1 under for the round.