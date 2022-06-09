8-over 78 by Brendan Leonard in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brendan Leonard hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Leonard finished his day tied for 146th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Leonard got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leonard to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Leonard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leonard to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Leonard chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leonard to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Leonard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leonard to 3 over for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Leonard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leonard to 4 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Leonard chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leonard to 5 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Leonard's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.