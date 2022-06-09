Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 528-yard par-5 11th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Snedeker's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.