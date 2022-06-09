Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hagy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

Hagy got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hagy to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hagy's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hagy hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.