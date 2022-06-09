Braden Thornberry shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Braden Thornberry hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thornberry finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Thornberry got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thornberry to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Thornberry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thornberry to 2 over for the round.

Thornberry got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thornberry to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Thornberry's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Thornberry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thornberry to 3 over for the round.

Thornberry hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thornberry to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thornberry's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thornberry to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Thornberry had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thornberry to 2 over for the round.