Brad Adamonis shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Brad Adamonis hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Adamonis finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Adamonis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Adamonis to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Adamonis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adamonis to 3 over for the round.

Adamonis got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adamonis to 3 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Adamonis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adamonis to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Adamonis chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Adamonis to 3 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Adamonis chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Adamonis to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Adamonis's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.