Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 13th green, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

Van Pelt hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.