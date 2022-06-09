Bo Hoag rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 8-over 78 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Bo Hoag hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoag finished his day tied for 146th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bo Hoag got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hoag hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoag at 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hoag his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 5 over for the round.

Hoag got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoag to 7 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 8 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.