Bill Haas shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, Haas missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Haas's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.