Ben Martin shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Martin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Martin's his second shot went 21 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Martin's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Martin hit his 124 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

Martin hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, he sank his approach from 126 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.