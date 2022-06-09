Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Ben Kohles hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Kohles's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Kohles's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Kohles hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.