Ben Crane rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

Ben Crane hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Crane finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Ben Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Crane to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Crane's tee shot went 200 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Crane hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Crane had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.