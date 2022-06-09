Austin Smotherman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Smotherman's 173 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Smotherman's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smotherman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the 560-yard 15th hole par-5, Smotherman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the day.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman his second shot went 26 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.