Austin Cook rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 1-over 71 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cook finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Austin Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cook's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Cook's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.