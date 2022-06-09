Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Novak got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Novak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Novak at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Novak's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Novak's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Novak's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.