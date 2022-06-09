-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Alex Smalley in the first round at the RBC Canadian Open
-
June 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 09, 2022
In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Alex Smalley hit 13 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Smalley finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Alex Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Smalley's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
-
-