Albin Choi shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Albin Choi hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 146th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Choi got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Choi's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 eighth green, Choi suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Choi at 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Choi had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Choi to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Choi had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Choi's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Choi had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Choi to 5 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Choi's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.