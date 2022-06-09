Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Adam Svensson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson had a fantastic chip-in on the 204-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.