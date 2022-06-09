Strong putting brings Adam Long an even-par round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Long's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.