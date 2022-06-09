Adam Hadwin putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hadwin's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.