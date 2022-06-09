Aaron Rai shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Aaron Rai hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rai's 193 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Rai hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.