Strong putting brings Aaron Cockerill an even-par round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Aaron Cockerill hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cockerill finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Aaron Cockerill had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Cockerill to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Cockerill's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Cockerill chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cockerill to even-par for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Cockerill had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

Cockerill got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cockerill to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cockerill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Cockerill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

Cockerill stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Cockerill to even for the round.