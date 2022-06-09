A.J. Ewart shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, A.J. Ewart hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ewart finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Ewart chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ewart to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Ewart's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Ewart got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ewart to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Ewart's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Ewart got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ewart to 2 over for the round.