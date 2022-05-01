Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.