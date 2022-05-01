Wesley Bryan shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Wesley Bryan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Bryan's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Bryan's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.