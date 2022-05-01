Turk Pettit shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Turk Pettit hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pettit finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Pettit's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pettit hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pettit to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pettit had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Pettit hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Pettit got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.