Trey Mullinax putts well in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Trey Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trey Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Mullinax hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

Mullinax missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.