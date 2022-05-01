  • Strong putting brings Tony Finau a 8-under 63 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau birdies 72nd hole to tie course record at Mexico Open

