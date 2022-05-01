Strong putting brings Tony Finau a 8-under 63 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Brandon Wu and Kurt Kitayama; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Tony Finau had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Finau hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Finau chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Finau's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.