Tommy Gainey shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tommy Gainey hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Gainey his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Gainey hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Gainey at 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Gainey chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gainey to 4 under for the round.