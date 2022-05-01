  • Sung Kang shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sung Kang makes a 19-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang's 19-foot eagle putt at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sung Kang makes a 19-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.