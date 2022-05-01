Sung Kang shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kang's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Kang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.