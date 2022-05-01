Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Stephan Jaeger hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Stephan Jaeger got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.