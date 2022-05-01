Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Muñoz hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.