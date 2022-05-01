Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Piercy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Piercy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Piercy hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy had a fantastic chip-in on the 170-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.