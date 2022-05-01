  • Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Piercy makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Piercy sinks a 31-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Piercy makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.