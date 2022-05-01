  • Scott Brown putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown knocks tee shot close and birdies at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.