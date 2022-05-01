Scott Brown putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Scott Brown had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scott Brown to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Brown had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Brown's 195 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Brown at 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Brown hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Brown's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Brown had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.