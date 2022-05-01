Satoshi Kodaira finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Kodaira's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a double bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Kodaira hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at even for the round.