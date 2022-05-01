Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sahith Theegala hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Theegala at 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.