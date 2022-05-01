Ryan Blaum shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Blaum hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Blaum's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Blaum had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Blaum chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 4 under for the round.

Blaum got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blaum to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Blaum his second shot was a drop and his approach went 140 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.