Robert Garrigus shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Robert Garrigus hit 3 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Garrigus hit his 160 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Garrigus's 187 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.