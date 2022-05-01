Peter Malnati shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Malnati hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.