Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day in 10th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Rodgers hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 17th, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.