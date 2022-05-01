Patrick Reed shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Reed hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Reed's tee shot went 174 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reed's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.