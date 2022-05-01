Pat Perez shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day in 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Perez hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 17th green, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.