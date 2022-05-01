Nate Lashley putts himself to an even-par final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Nate Lashley got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Lashley's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.