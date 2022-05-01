Michael Gligic shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Gligic hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Gligic hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Gligic hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.