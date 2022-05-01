Matt Wallace shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Wallace had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Wallace's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wallace hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.