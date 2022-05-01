Matt Jones shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Jones hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 59th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jones's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Jones hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones hit his second shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Jones to even for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.