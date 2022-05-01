Strong putting brings Martin Trainer a 7-under 64 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Martin Trainer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Martin Trainer had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Trainer's 86 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trainer had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Trainer hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Trainer hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 6 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 7 under for the round.